CM Sukhu committed to zero tolerance on corruption: Official says on decision to suspend Himachal selection panel

The decision to suspend the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) Hamirpur was taken to ensure transparency in the functioning of the Commission and to root out the mafia involved in the leaking of examination papers, Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister said on Tuesday. The functioning of the HPSSC Hamirpur was suspended with immediate effect after an employee was arrested for leaking question paper for the recruitment exam for the junior office assistant's post. The exam scheduled for December 25 was also called off.

"This shows the commitment of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to provide corruption-free and responsive administration to the people of the State," Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. Chauhan also said that the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhu was committed to ensure zero tolerance against corruption and has taken this historic decision to ensure complete transparency in the functioning of the Commission. He said this would also help instill faith in the job-seeking youth in recruitment agencies.

Further, he said that on the directions of Chief Minister the ADG State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has constituted an SIT to look into more revelations regarding alleged malpractices in past exams conducted by the HP Staff Selection Commission. "The Chief Minister has directed a Special Investigation team to find out the root of those involved with the paper leak mafia in the state. The team would be led by DIG of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau G Sivakumar and assisted by three Superintendents of Police, four Additional Superintendents and three Deputy Superintendents and other senior officers," said Chauhan.

He said that they would conduct inquiries and investigations into the allegations. "A separate technical team has also been constituted to assist the ongoing investigation in Hamirpur," the official said that the state government will also start filling up over 6400 vacant posts in the state. (ANI)

