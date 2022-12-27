Haryana deputy CM urges farmers to verify bank accounts to get compensation for crop damage

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala urged farmers on Tuesday to get their bank accounts verified on the ''Meri Fasal Mera Byora'' portal, so that those eligible can get compensation for crop damage at the earliest.

Besides, he said the deputy commissioners will also be directed to hold a meeting with the MLAs concerned and inform them about the amount of compensation lying in the Assembly constituency-wise treasury, so that the legislators can contact the farmers and help them get their bank accounts verified.

Chautala said this in the Assembly in response to a question raised by a member regarding compensation for crop loss due to unseasonal rains.

The ''Meri Fasal Mera Byora'' portal has details pertaining to farmland and crops.

Chautala said several places in the state witnessed heavy rains after September 22 and as a result, Kharif crops were damaged due to waterlogging.

He said the government conducted a special ''girdawari'' on October 28 and November 9 to assess the damage.

The reports of the ''girdawari'' are still awaited from the divisional commissioners. On the receipt of the reports, compensation will be given in accordance with the government's directions, the deputy chief minister said.

He informed the House that the state government has sectioned Rs 109 crore to be given as compensation.

Of this, an amount of Rs 29.26 crore has been sanctioned for Mewat, which has been deposited in the treasury.

Chautala said 3,667 farmers have given information about 16,007 acres of waterlogged or unsown land on e-crop compensation and added that the amount will be disbursed after the completion of the verification process.

He also urged the MLAs to monitor the amount of compensation lying in the treasury in the districts, contact the farmers and help them get their bank accounts verified as soon as possible.

Chautala also said no eligible person in the state will be deprived of getting a BPL card. If any eligible person wants to change his eligibility, he can get it rectified by submitting an affidavit to the additional deputy commissioner of his district, he added.

Chautala said according to the data of the ''Parivar Pehchan Number'' database, 30,38,942 families (1,21,57,298 people) were verified by December 20 to have an annual income of less than Rs 1.8 lakh.

He gave this information while responding to a question raised during the Question Hour.

The deputy chief minister said all these families have been included for issuing ration cards under the BPL (primary families) category.

During the Zero Hour, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Jogi Ram Sihag said the government should raise the financial powers of a sarpanch to Rs 2 lakh for carrying out development works.

Some other MLAs, including Congress legislators Balbir Singh and Jagbir Singh Malik, voiced support to the demand.

Panchayat Minister Devender Babli said no financial power of a sarpanch has been slashed. He said the work will now be changed from the manual mode to the e-tendering process.

Later, seven bills were passed in the House.

The bills that were passed were -- the Haryana Shree Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram), Beri Shrine Bill, 2022, the Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Second Amendment Bill, 2022, the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

