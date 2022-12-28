Left Menu

5 members of family die after fire breaks out in house in UP's Mau

Relief teams were rushed to the spot soon after the receipt of the information. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 07:49 IST
5 members of family die after fire breaks out in house in UP's Mau
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family died after a fire broke out in the house at the Shahpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, an official said on Tuesday. Relief teams were rushed to the spot soon after the receipt of the information.

Their bodies were sent for post-mortem. District Magistrate, Mau, Arun Kumar said, "5 members of a family including a woman, 1 adult and 3 minors died in a house fire that broke out at Shahpur village, Kopaganj PS in Mau district. Police along with the fire brigade, medical & relief teams reached the spot."

"The initial report stated that fire ignited from the stove," he added. He also announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh per person. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022