JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal's son Ashish Mandal held in Barari shooting case

Janata Dal-United MLA Gopal Mandal's son Ashish Mandal, has been arrested from the Tilkamanjhi police station area in Bihar's Bhagalpur, in connection with the Barari shooting case, informed Bhagalpur Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 07:49 IST
Visual of Ashish Mandal with the police officials (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Our SIT team has arrested him. He will be produced before the court then accordingly further action will be taken," the ASP told ANI.

A warrant was issued against four people, including Ashish Mandal, in the firing case over a land dispute. (ANI)

