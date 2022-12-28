Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in Jammu; 2 terrorists trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sidhra area of Jammu on Wednesday morning, said Jammu and Kashmir Police

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 08:52 IST
Encounter breaks out in Jammu; 2 terrorists trapped
Visuals from Sidhra area of Jammu where an encounter is underway. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sidhra area of Jammu on Wednesday morning, police said. According to the said Jammu and Kashmir Police, two terrorists are suspected to be at the site of the encounter.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Monday, an over-ground worker of terrorists was arrested from the subdivision Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in a joint search operation by police and the Indian Army on Sunday, according to officials.

The police recovered one pistol along with some ammunition from his possession. The police said that the arrested terrorist associate was a resident of Salwa and identified as Tayab Khan who was asked to stop by the security forces while he was coming from a forest area.

On December 25, terrorists opened fire targeting a civilian in Shopian. The incident took place at Heerpora area of Shopian. Senior police officers rushed to the spot on receiving the information.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the terrorists had fired on a civilian, identified as Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of Burihalan Heerpora area of Shopian in South Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022