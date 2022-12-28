Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended his 'good wishes' for her speedy recovery.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 16:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended his 'good wishes' for her speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love, and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon."

PM Modi's mother was admitted to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad after her health condition deteriorated last night. PM Modi during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also wished for PM Modi's mother's speedy recovery and said, "We all are with him (PM Modi) in this hour." Earlier, a statement from the hospital said, "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022