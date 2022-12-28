Left Menu

"Overwhelmed by love and trust..." Ex-servicemen parishad praises PM Modi for pension revision under OROP

Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad on Wednesday wrote a letter to thank and express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the payment of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) arrears and the benefit of equalization from July 1 2019.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:30 IST
"Overwhelmed by love and trust..." Ex-servicemen parishad praises PM Modi for pension revision under OROP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad has expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's decision to revise pension of armed forces pensioners and family pensioners under One Rank One Pension with effect from July 1, 2019. In a press release, the Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad, a registered body of ex-servicemen, said that the decision was taken due to "untiring efforts and guidance of Prime Minister" and they are "overwhelmed by his love and trust."

"There will be payment of OROP arrears and the benefit of equalization will take place with effect from July 1, 2019. Despite the calamity like coronavirus, the government has allocated additional funds for this, which is very commendable," the release said. Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad is headed by Lt Gen VK Chaturvedi (retd).

"All ex-servicemen, veer naris and their families are extremely happy, we all express our gratitude to PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who have always taken care of the ex-servicemen and their family members. Ex-servicemen are overwhelmed by the love and trust of the Prime Minister," the release said. Lt Gen Chaturvedi said that the ex-servicemen are always dedicated to the service of the nation.

The Union Cabinet, headed by PM Modi had last week approved the revision of pension of Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners under One Rank One Pension (OROP) with effect from July 1, 2019. Pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of the average of minimum and maximum pension of defence forces retirees of the calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service.

The Armed Forces Personnel retired up to June 30, 2019, excluding pre-mature (PMR) retired with effect from July 1, 2014, will be covered under this revision. More than 25.13 lakh (including over 4.52 lakh new beneficiaries) of armed forces pensioners and family pensioners will be benefitted.

Pension for those drawing above the average shall be protected. The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022