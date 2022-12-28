"Overwhelmed by love and trust..." Ex-servicemen parishad praises PM Modi for pension revision under OROP

Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad has expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's decision to revise pension of armed forces pensioners and family pensioners under One Rank One Pension with effect from July 1, 2019. In a press release, the Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad, a registered body of ex-servicemen, said that the decision was taken due to "untiring efforts and guidance of Prime Minister" and they are "overwhelmed by his love and trust."

"There will be payment of OROP arrears and the benefit of equalization will take place with effect from July 1, 2019. Despite the calamity like coronavirus, the government has allocated additional funds for this, which is very commendable," the release said. Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad is headed by Lt Gen VK Chaturvedi (retd).

"All ex-servicemen, veer naris and their families are extremely happy, we all express our gratitude to PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who have always taken care of the ex-servicemen and their family members. Ex-servicemen are overwhelmed by the love and trust of the Prime Minister," the release said. Lt Gen Chaturvedi said that the ex-servicemen are always dedicated to the service of the nation.

The Union Cabinet, headed by PM Modi had last week approved the revision of pension of Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners under One Rank One Pension (OROP) with effect from July 1, 2019. Pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of the average of minimum and maximum pension of defence forces retirees of the calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service.

The Armed Forces Personnel retired up to June 30, 2019, excluding pre-mature (PMR) retired with effect from July 1, 2014, will be covered under this revision. More than 25.13 lakh (including over 4.52 lakh new beneficiaries) of armed forces pensioners and family pensioners will be benefitted.

Pension for those drawing above the average shall be protected. The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners. (ANI)

