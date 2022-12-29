UK to extend its energy price support scheme to non-domestic customers
The UK will extend its Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) for non-domestic customers in Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the country's department for Business, Energy & Industrial strategy said in a statement on Thursday. The scheme will provide a discount on gas and electricity unit prices for non-domestic customers like businesses, voluntary sector organizations such as charities, and public sector organizations such as schools, hospitals and care homes.
The government will also provide a fixed payment of 150 pounds ($180) to all non-domestic consumers that are not on the gas grid or use alternative fuels, with "top-up" payments for large users of heating oil based on usage. The extension of the energy price support scheme comes at a time when energy-intensive businesses in the country are struggling with the soaring cost of power.
