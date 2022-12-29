Left Menu

Teenage girl kidnapped at knifepoint and raped in Pune, 6 arrested

The police said that an accused, identified as Anil Jadhav had forcibly kidnapped the girl and established physical relations with her in a lodge.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 07:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on several occasions in the last six months in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Wednesday. The police said that an accused, identified as Anil Jadhav had forcibly kidnapped the girl and established physical relations with her in a lodge.

"6 people were arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on several occasions in the last 6 months. Accused Anil Jadhav kidnapped girl at knifepoint and forcibly took her to a lodge and made physical relations with her," the police said. The police further informed that he had clicked her objectionable photos and blackmailed her.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

