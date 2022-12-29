Strict law will be made if needed along with provisions to confiscate property: Rajasthan CM Gehlot on 'paper leak' case

After the 'paper leak case' Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while talking to reporters on Wednesday said that strict law will be made if needed along with provisions to confiscate property. Terming the senior teacher exam paper leak case as unfortunate, Gehlot said, "We will make more stringent laws to prevent such incidents and will also make provision for confiscation of property if needed."

The Chief Minister made this statement after the Rajasthan Congress session in Jaipur. Enthused by the increase in Rajasthan's GDP rate, the Chief Minister said, "In this era of an economic crisis in the country, increasing the GDP of the state matters. Our government is working on reducing inflation"

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police have arrested 55 people including the mastermind in connection with the paper leak of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) teachers' recruitment examination. The arrested women were sent to police remand for two days while the men were sent for five days after they were produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

According to the police, the 'mastermind' of the case has been identified as Suresh Vishnoi, a government school headmaster posted at a government school in Jalore district. Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said that they received complaints about the paper leak from different areas of the state, and a probe was launched by Udaipur police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) jointly and the alleged mastermind of the paper leak was arrested along with others."

The gang had taken Rs 10 lakh from the aspirants for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the 'second-grade teacher competitive examination 2022'," he said while adding that the police were further looking into the case. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge as the paper was leaked and rescheduled it for January 29. (ANI)

