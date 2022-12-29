NCB refuses to provide information on complaints against its Deputy Director General

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday refused to provide information on the complaints received against its Deputy Director General (DDG) Gyaneshwar Singh. The information was sought by the Right to Information (RTI) activist Anil Galgali.

Galgali had applied to the NCB seeking the action taken report on various complaints received against Deputy Director General Dyaneshwar Singh and the current status of multiple complaints. The NCB has denied the information under Section 24 of the Right to Information Act, 2005. The first appeal has been filed by Anil Galgali. Anil Galgali said "information relating to an allegation of Corruption and violation of human rights is covered under RTI Act, 2005, and no agency would be excused."

The Delhi High Court has ruled that if the information sought pertains to allegations of corruption and human right violation, it would be exempt from the exclusion clause, he added. Such information should be made public and uploaded on the website. So that this information is easily available to citizens, he added. Notably, Gyaneshwar Singh was a part of the team which investigated Cordelia cruise drugs case, involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested last year in connection with the Cordelia cruise drugs case. It is pertinent to mention that Mumbai NCB was headed by Sameer Wankhede when the Aryan case was being probed and the NCB has flagged irregularities and "suspicious behaviour" on the part of seven to eight officers of the agency.

However, the report highlighted that Aryan khan was "deliberately targeted." Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October 2021. The NCB had filed a 6,000-page chargesheet against 14 accused in the cruise drug bust case on May 27, which excluded the name of five people including Aryan Khan, who were earlier arrested in the case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2, 2021 night. Eight persons arrested 20 people including Aryan Khan, along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the case. (ANI)

