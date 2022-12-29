Left Menu

Two held for abducting, raping minor in Chhattisgarh's Surguja

The arrested youths have been identified as Vimlesh Khes and Rohit Minj, residents of Jamdih village, Lundra Tehsil in the district.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 12:50 IST
Two held for abducting, raping minor in Chhattisgarh's Surguja
Arrested accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths were arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl under Sitapur police station limits in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Wednesday, the police said. The arrested youths have been identified as Vimlesh Khes and Rohit Minj, residents of Jamdih village, Lundra Tehsil in the district.

Sitapur Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhurvesh Kumar Jaiswal said, "A complaint was lodged on December 22 on which the police registered a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 367 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc) of the IPC and started investigation into the matter." After police recorded the statement of the minor, they caught the accused and interrogated them in relation to the incident. During interrogation the accused confessed to the crime.

"After the evidence of crime, the police increased the section 376 (rape) and sections 5, 6 of the POCSO act into the case and sent the accused to judicial custody," SDOP Jaiswal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022