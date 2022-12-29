Left Menu

West Bengal police arrests YouTuber Riya Kumari's husband; to be produced in court today

Howrah Rural Superintendent of Police, Swati Bhangalia, said that Riya Kumari's husband-- Prakash Kumar-- will be produced at the Court today.

29-12-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested the husband of Jharkhand-based actor and YouTuber Riya Kumari, who was allegedly shot dead by snatchers in the Howrah district of West Bengal. Howrah Rural Superintendent of Police, Swati Bhangalia, said that Riya Kumari's husband-- Prakash Kumar-- will be produced at the Court today.

SP Bhangalia said that Prakash Kumar has been arrested after the family of the deceased YouTuber lodged a complaint accusing him and his brothers of torture and domestic violence. After producing Prakash to court, the police will seek his custody and will further investigate the matter.

According to the police, Riya Kumari, also known as Isha Alya, was shot dead while she was en route to Kolkata. "Riya Kumari (also known as Isha Alya, a Jharkhand-based actor and Youtuber), was shot dead by snatchers in the Howrah district. The incident took place when she was travelling from Jharkhand to Kolkata. CCTV footage being examined," SP Swati Bhangalia said on Wednesday.

Details into the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

