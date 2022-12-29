Left Menu

Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Guwahati district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Guwahati district on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 13:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 3.5 occurred northeast of Guwahati at 12:27 PM (local time).

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62km northeast of Guwahati, at around 12:27 pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," said National Center for Seismology.

