Liquor smugglers attack police team in Bihar's Begusarai, big consignment seized

Liquor smugglers on Wednesday allegedly attacked the police team and pelted stones during the raid in the Begusarai district of Bihar, said police.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 14:24 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the stone pelting, a large number of police reached the spot and again conducted the raid in the Mufassil police station area. The raid was conducted after the police received information about the selling of liquor in the area.

"During a raid in the Mufassil Police Station area where illegal liquor was being manufactured by mixing sleeping pills and other chemicals, people present there attacked police and pelted stones. Many policemen were injured in this incident," said Station House Officer Khushboo Kumari. She further said that later, again a large number of police personnel reached the spot and again conducted a raid and seized the liquor.

"When we went again, they escaped. 350 litres of liquor recovered," she added. "During the raid, no one was arrested but the anti-social elements were identified. Search is going on and strict action will be taken against all," the SHO said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

