PM Modi's mother's health condition is recovering, likely to be discharged soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi's health condition is recovering, said the hospital authorities on Thursday. "PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi's health condition is recovering," said the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in a statement.

The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement said that Heeraben, who was admitted on Wednesday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, will be discharged soon. "Heeraba's health is very good. Her health is recovering rapidly. She is likely to be discharged in a day or so," a CMO said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi visited his mother at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. Several leaders, ministers and world leaders wished a speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother after she was admitted to a hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love, and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon." Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also wished for PM Modi's mother's speedy recovery and said, "We all are with him (PM Modi) in this hour."

Sri Lanka's former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today wished speedy recovery to Heeraben. "I wish my good friend PM @narendramodi's mother Smt Heeraben Modi ji a speedy recovery from her recent ailment. Our prayers are with her for healing and good health," Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon extended his 'good wishes' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. "Praying for the good health & speedy recovery of PM @narendramodi's mother Smt #HeerabenModi ji," Naor Gilon said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls. (ANI)

