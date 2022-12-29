Nitish kumar's new plane, a gift for Tejashwi Yadav, or to fulfil his PM dream? : Sushil Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi on Thursday said the jet plane being purchased by the state government will be used for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's dream of becoming the prime minister in 2024. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "This 12-seater jet plane worth more than 250 crores won't be used in Bihar as the state has few runways, instead, it will be used for Nitish Kumar's dream of becoming PM 2024, which anyway won't be fulfilled. This plane is being purchased for him to travel across the country."

Questioning the Bihar government's decision of buying a jet plane, Modi further said that in Bihar there are only four runways (Patna, Darbhanga, Purnia and Gaya), there is no place for jets to land, then why the government is spending Rs 250 crores on it. "Nitish Kumar didn't buy it for 15 years and then why now. Are a helicopter and plane being gifted to Tejashwi Yadav?" said Modi.

The BJP leader said that the Bihar government already has a plane which is operational. "The six-seater plane was already purchased during Buta Singh's tenure. When the Bihar government already has a plane which is operational, then what is the need to buy another plane? A helicopter is also being bought, which will cost more than Rs 100 crores, instead of reaping the old one. The repairing cost of the old will not be more than Rs 2 crore," he said.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister further said that in today's time, no state government buys a helicopter or plane because it is easily available in the market on lease or rent. "Otherwise, the government have to spend a huge amount on the pilot, standby pilot, engineer and maintenance. It is better to bear the cost of the old one on a lease than buying the new one," he added.

He further said that Bihar CM is doing this to make his face shine all over the country and to gift Tejashwi Yadav as there is no other purpose of buying it now. "If you rent it, it will be much cheaper. In a poor state like Bihar there is no justification for spending 350-400 crores on jet planes and helicopters," said Modi.

The BJP leader said that the government do not have money to give to people who died because of spurious liquor but they have money to buy new aircraft. "Nitish Kumar is refusing to give money to those who died of spurious liquor. The state government is saying that the condition of our treasury is bad. Our GST compensation has stopped but you are now buying jet planes to make your face shine and travel across the country which has no justification," he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary (cabinet) S Siddharth said that the Bihar government has decided to buy a jet engine aircraft and an advanced helicopter to replace the faulty ones for the movement of top political executives and senior bureaucrats. In the meeting, chaired by him, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the civil aviation department's proposal to purchase the new aircraft for long-distance travel and a helicopter in place of the outdated aircraft and faulty chopper for the government's use. It was among the seven proposals that were discussed and approved by the cabinet.

The old aircraft and helicopter will be used for training and tourism purposes after thorough repairs. The process to purchase the new jet engine plane and a helicopter will start once the committee submit its report to the government. (ANI)

