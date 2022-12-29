Left Menu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi with a minor stomach infection, was discharged from the institute on Wednesday, sources said.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 15:18 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi with a minor stomach infection, was discharged from the institute on Wednesday, sources said. The 63-year-old minister was admitted to a private ward of the hospital around 12 pm on Monday. Sources also added she was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for a routine check-up.

The union government is in the process of consultations to finalise the union budget to be presented on February 1 next year. Sitharaman has held pre-budget meetings to elicit views of various sections including representatives of chambers of commerce and industry. Next year's budget is likely to be the last full budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha elections due in April-May of 2024.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year commenced on October 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022