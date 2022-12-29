Left Menu

US providing $5M in humanitarian aid to support people affected by flooding in Nigeria

The unusually heavy rainfall and resulting flooding in mid-August affected more than 4.4 million people across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 29-12-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 16:52 IST
US providing $5M in humanitarian aid to support people affected by flooding in Nigeria
Image Credit: Flickr

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $5 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support people affected by unprecedented flooding in Nigeria. Today's announcement builds on USAID's initial support of $1 million in life-saving aid provided following the devastating floods.

The unusually heavy rainfall and resulting flooding in mid-August affected more than 4.4 million people across the country. The floods displaced at least 2.4 million people, destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes, and damaged more than 1.6 million acres of farmland. More than 660 people lost their lives.

With this new funding, USAID partners will reach more than 225,000 people in seven highly affected states with critical aid, including emergency shelter, water and sanitation to protect against water borne diseases, hygiene kits to promote safe and healthy practices, multipurpose cash for families to purchase what they need to recover, and other complementary assistance to promote economic recovery in communities impacted by the devastating floods.

"The United States will continue standing with the people of Nigeria during this extremely difficult time and maintains a long history of providing humanitarian assistance across the country," said Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard.

In fiscal year 2022 alone, the United States provided more than $406 million in lifesaving, multi-sector assistance to people most affected by conflict and food insecurity.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022