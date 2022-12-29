Left Menu

Complete progress of Maha not possible without Vidarbha's development, says CM Shinde

Maharashtras complete progress cannot be possible without development of Vidarbha, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in the Assembly on Thursday.He said his government was fully committed to bring about progress in underdeveloped regions of the state like Vidarbha and Marathwada.If Vidarbha is strong, the state will be strong.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 17:36 IST
Complete progress of Maha not possible without Vidarbha's development, says CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's complete progress cannot be possible without development of Vidarbha, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in the Assembly on Thursday.

He said his government was fully committed to bring about progress in underdeveloped regions of the state like Vidarbha and Marathwada.

''If Vidarbha is strong, the state will be strong. Maharashtra's complete progress cannot be possible without the progress of Vidarbha,'' Shinde said while replying to a discussion in the House.

Hailing the recently-inaugurated Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, Shinde said it passes through 10 districts and connects 14 indirectly.

He said the mega-corridor will also cover districts like Gondia, Bhandara and Chandrapur in Vidarbha as well as Jalna and Nanded in Marathwada.

This ''super expressway'' also connects Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Shinde said.

''It is for the first time such a huge expressway has been built in the state. (Deputy Chief Minister Devendra) Fadnavis dreamt of bringing Mumbai and Nagpur together (through this corridor),'' he said.

Shinde said multinational firms have bought land along the corridor, which will ''be a boon and game-changer for Vidarbha''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022