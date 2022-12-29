Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Student manhandled, told to raise "Jai Shri Ram" slogans, case registered

The police informed that actions would be taken on the basis of deliberation.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:43 IST
DSP Khandwa Anil Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police registered a case after a student was allegedly manhandled in Khandwa and asked to raise "Jai Shri Ram" slogans, police informed on Thursday.

DSP Khandwa, Anil Chauhan informed ANI that legal action will be taken on the basis of deliberation.

"A complaint has been received in Thana Pandhana that a student going to school was manhandled by another student and asked to raise slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. A case has been registered in this matter. Legal action will be taken on the basis of deliberation," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

