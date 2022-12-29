Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:47 IST
Transfer defence land for road projects, resolve MGNREGA payment issues: Telangana govt to Centre
The Telangana government on Thursday demanded transfer of defence land to the state for undertaking various road projects.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar made the demand during a meeting with Defence Secretary A Giridhar.

Kumar discussed ''long pending issues relating to defence lands,'' an official statement said.

He requested for transfer of defence land to the state government for construction of alternative roads in Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre in lieu of closure of AOC roads.

He also sought permission for the construction of a skywalk at Mehdipatnam, the statement said.

Kumar also met Union Rural Development Secretary Shailesh K Singh and discussed the need for resolving payment-related issues pertaining to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The chief secretary said paddy is an important crop of the state and to improve post-harvest management, Telangana is providing a threshing platform for small and marginal farmers.

