Gaya: Detained Chinese woman overstayed visa period in India since 2020

The SSP Gaya Police informed in a press note that the woman had come to India to take "preaching" lessons from Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 21:21 IST
Gaya SP Ashok Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In connection with the detention of the Chinese woman in Bodh Gaya, the Gaya Police informed on Thursday that she had been living in India since 2020 overstaying her visa period, and she will now be deported. The SSP Gaya Police informed in a press note that the woman had come to India to take "preaching" lessons from Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

"She first came to India on October 19, 2019, to take preaching from Dalai Lama. She went to Nepal in January, and then came back to India on January 20, 2020. As per the visa conditions, she had permission to stay here consecutively for 90 days. But she has overstayed and violated the terms and conditions," the release stated. As per the release, upon interrogation, the woman said that she had come here on an e-tourist visa, but didn't return after the Covid pandemic.

She was staying at Central Tibet Association, McLeod, Himachal Pradesh. She came to Bodh Gaya on December 22, 2022, for getting preaching lessons from the Dalai Lama. The process has been initiated for her deportation, and she is being sent to Foreign Regional Registration Office in Delhi in this regard.

"She has been issued a 'Leave India Notice' by FRRO Kolkata, and her visa has also been cancelled. Now, she is being sent to FRRO Delhi for carrying out the deportation process," the release stated. Earlier, Gaya SP Ashok Prasad informed that the woman had overstayed her visa period in India.

Talking to the reporters here on Thursday, he said, "She has been staying in India since January 2020. She had a staying period of 90 days, after which she was bound to return, but she violated the terms and conditions of her visa. Now, actions will be taken regarding the process of her deportation." Incidentally, the Bihar Police had detained the Chinese woman earlier today in Bodh Gaya and started interrogating her. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

