Amit Shah chairs conference of UTs, asks to prepare vision for 2047

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed the Union Territories (UTs) to prepare their vision for 2047. Shah said that UTs should take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto of "vocal for local" and "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" while striving to become a hub of tourism, development and welfare.

In pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Modi that UTs should become models of good governance and development for the rest of the country, the conference on UTs was organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs here under the chairmanship of Shah. In his address, the Home Minister emphasized making UTs a role model for the country and said that if their potential is fully harnessed, India will be able to achieve the goal of becoming the third largest economy in the world, said a Home Ministry statement, mentioning the "conference has been inspired by the Panch Pranas of Amrit Kaal".

"Amit Shah also directed the Union Territories to prepare their vision for 2047," said the statement. Shah also suggested that all UTs should "come together and work synergistically on a common platform to achieve the national objectives and vision and take the country forward in the journey of development".

Shah said that UTs are small in geographical size and have a relatively simple administrative set-up, therefore they are ideal prototypes to experiment with pilot programmes. "These experiments can be tested on a small scale in the Union Territories and then replicated in larger regions and states," said the Minister, adding the focus should be on cooperatives, especially in the fisheries sector, for development and public participation.

At the same time, Shah said, UTs should focus on increasing their manufacturing sector to reduce their dependence on external resources so as to reduce the loss of revenue in the process. He also said that tourist circuits should be developed in the country to attract more tourists and reduce the cost of transportation.

Shah said that in this Amrit Kaal, all Indians should take a pledge to transform India into "Best India". "It is an overall vision year for the year 2047 when India will complete 100 years of Independence. All Union Territories have been given a roadmap for 2047 and an action plan for the next 5 years and the goals set for the next 5 years to be achieved," Shah said.

"An annual plan should be drawn up. The implementation and progress of these action plans should also be monitored and reviewed regularly and rigorously to derive maximum benefits." The Home Minister said that development should reach the grassroots level, the indicator of development cannot be measured only by the rising figures of GDP, but it can be measured only by the positive impact it has on the remotest and most deprived people of the society.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has kept the Panch Pranas of Amrit Kaal and every Union Territory administration should imbibe the spirit of these Panch Pranas in the performance of their duties. "The Union Territories should be guided by these five principles: the creation of safe and secure Union Territories; achieving saturation in flagship schemes; Minimum Government, Maximum Governance; zero tolerance towards corruption; and develop best practices for the overall development of the Union Territories."

Shah also called upon all UTs to exchange best practices while stressing on safe UTs, completion of flagship schemes, minimum government and maximum governance and zero tolerance against corruption. He said that UTs should become models of self-reliance and every Union Territory should be proud of its heritage, and that immense tourism potential will be developed in UTs.

Appreciating the progress made by the UTs so far, Shah also encouraged all the participants to work in synergy to realize the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. "The conference provided an opportunity for cross-learning and knowledge sharing between UTs and other stakeholders, as well as a platform for the UTs to voice their aspirations, achievements, local priorities and unique challenges," said the statement.

As a preparation for the conference, a brainstorming session was held in Puducherry in November this year in which officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as officials from eight Union Territories met for two days, it said. The conference was attended by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, the Cabinet Secretary, the Union Home Secretary, the Chief Secretaries and Advisor to the Administrator and other officers of the Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs and senior officers from the concerned Central Ministries. (ANI)

