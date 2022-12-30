Left Menu

Andhra: CJI Chandrachud visits Vijayawada's Durga devi temple

Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud visited Kanakadurga devi temple on Thursday and offered prayers.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 04:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 04:54 IST
Andhra: CJI Chandrachud visits Vijayawada's Durga devi temple
Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud visited Kanakadurga devi temple on Thursday and offered prayers. Deputy Chief Minister as well as Minister of Endowment Kottu Satyanarayana, Commissioner of endowments Hari Jawahar Lal, and Executive Officer of the Temple D Bhramaramba was welcomed with temple etiquettes.

The priests of the temple carried the tradition to the shrine of the goddess amid the instruments. After performing a special pooja in the temple and having a darshan of the goddess, Vedic scholars blessed Justice DY Chandrachud and presented with Tirtha prasadas. Along with Justice Chandrachud, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Registrar General Laxman Rao, Protocol Registrar Raghava Swamy, Debt Department Tribunal Chairman KVL Haranath Gupta and District Collector Delhi Rao were among those visiting Ammavari.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at the hotel. The Chief Minister presented the idol of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy to the CJI.

"Vijayawada: Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan paid a courtesy call on the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice DY Chandrachud, who was on a state visit," CMO Andhra Pradesh tweeted. Earlier on Wednesday, CJI Justice DY Chandrachud along with his family offered prayers in Tiruchanoor temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

He was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy and TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal on his arrival at the entrance of the temple. Later, he was accorded with the traditional manner by temple priests.

After the completion of the darshan, the CJI was presented with tirtha and prasadas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022