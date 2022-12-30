Himachal, Kerala, Punjab CMs condole demise of PM Modi's mother

The Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala among others on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away this morning. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Heeraben was a noble person who had a fulfilling life by being the guiding force behind PM Modi.

"Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Heeraben Modi, beloved mother of PM Narendra Modi ji. She was a noble person who had a fulfilling life by being the guiding force behind him. Heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Kerala," Vijayan. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also condoled the sad demise of Heeraben Modi.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "Received the sad news of the demise of the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ... The departure of a mother from life is the biggest unfulfilled lack of life...I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief... May God give abode to Mata ji at his feet..."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he is very sad about the demise of PM Modi's mother. "Respected Mataji Heeraben Modi ji dedicated her 100 years of Karmayogi and ascetic life at the feet of God. The demise of the respected mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sad. Mahadev gives a place to the virtuous soul at your holy feet. Om Shanti!" he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of PM Modi's mother. CM Yogi said Heeraba's death is an irreparable loss.

Expressing his bereaved feelings on Hiraba's demise, CM Yogi on his Twitter handle said that "mother is the whole world for a son". "The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son. The demise of the respected mother of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is very sad. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed pious soul at his holy feet. Om Shanti!" he said.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in Gandhinagar performed the last rites of his mother, Heeraben Modi, who passed away this morning.

PM Modi rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak. Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

The PM joined the funeral procession and carried the bier on his shoulder like any other son, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites. PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire. (ANI)

