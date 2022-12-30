Left Menu

GMDC's Customer Engagement Index (CEI) to ensure Customer Satisfaction

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation GMDC, a leading mining PSU enterprise and the largest lignite seller in the country, has launched a Customer Engagement Index CEI, intending to promote active customer engagement and improve overall customer satisfaction, and will be implemented from January 1, 2023.

30-12-2022
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), a leading mining PSU enterprise and the largest lignite seller in the country, has launched a Customer Engagement Index (CEI), intending to promote active customer engagement and improve overall customer satisfaction, and will be implemented from January 1, 2023. The CEI score will be calculated based on customers' mine-wise lignite booking performance during the preceding 6-fortnight allocation cycles. The score will be used to dynamically determine lignite quota allocation across customers in contrast to the current proportionate basis industry and registered capacity mechanism. It has been observed that booking performance varies widely across customers despite equal proportions of allocation, indicating that customers' energy needs are constantly evolving. CEI-based allocation is a highly progressive move which will enable GMDC to meet these needs on an ongoing basis by ensuring a more realistic allocation.

While commenting on the CEI, Mr. Roopwant Singh, IAS, Managing Director, GMDC, said, ''We at GMDC strive to ensure customer satisfaction through various initiatives and operations. The Customer Engagement Index (CEI) will offer us valuable insights into their preferences and requirements, reinforcing the relationship and engagement with our customers.'' With the implementation of the CEI program, loyal customers with higher engagement will be rewarded through higher quota allocation. The CEI-based system will help prevent a build-up of un-booked volumes and enable more accurate production planning and higher production capacity utilisation across mines. This, in turn, will help improve the overall operational efficiency and financial performance of GMDC.

About Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (https://www.gmdcltd.com/en); (BSE: 532181); (NSE: GMDCLTD) Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited is one of the leading mining players in India. It is a State Public Undertaking of the Government of Gujarat. The state-owned company currently has five operational lignite mines located in Kutch, South Gujarat, and the Bhavnagar region. It is purportedly the largest merchant seller of lignite in the country.

