UK's FTSE 100 inches down in last trading session of 2022

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 edged lower on Friday and was set to eke out a 1.5% gain for 2022, outperforming some major global peers in a year that saw markets roiled by the Ukraine war and fears of a recession. The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 slipped 0.2% each by 0944 GMT on a shortened trading day ahead of the New Year, with losses of between 0.5% and 1.5% in consumer staples , energy and automobiles pressuring the main index.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 15:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 edged lower on Friday and was set to eke out a 1.5% gain for 2022, outperforming some major global peers in a year that saw markets roiled by the Ukraine war and fears of a recession.

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 slipped 0.2% each by 0944 GMT on a shortened trading day ahead of the New Year, with losses of between 0.5% and 1.5% in consumer staples , energy and automobiles pressuring the main index. UK's benchmark is expected to end the year higher in contrast to U.S. and European markets.

"The FTSE 100 is more of an outward looking global index that does not reflect the fundamentals of the UK economy," Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said in a note. Scholar says in a note that the index benefited this year from energy stocks and miners. The sectors are poised to gain 23% and 42% for the year, respectively.

Britain's more domestically oriented mid-cap index, however, has slumped 19% this year. "The FTSE 250 is more closely correlated to the UK economy and has been weighed down by this year's economic and political uncertainty," Scholar said.

2022 saw UK markets tread through tumultuous change in political leadership, a cost-of-living crisis and a hawkish central bank, with traders now fearful of the economy tipping into a recession next year. Adding to the sombre note, the UK's annual house price growth slowed to 2.8% in December from 4.4% in the previous month, according to mortgage lender Nationwide. The home construction sector slipped 0.5%.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in February.

