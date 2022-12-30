Left Menu

Shop at Ludhiana market gutted in fire

The fire broke out at a thread shop in the Mocpura market of Ludhiana in Punjab on Friday morning.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:12 IST
Shop at Ludhiana market gutted in fire
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a shop in the Mocpura market of Ludhiana in Punjab on Friday morning, officials said. As many as 35 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took more than two hours for the fire department to bring the situation under control.

Officials said that the shop is located at the main wholesale hosiery cloth market of Ludhiana. Locals said that it started around 7 am in the morning.

The fire department officials said that they arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident by locals, and launched the operation to douse the fire. "We reached the spot at around 8.00 am. And the fire was doused in about two hours," Rajinder Kumar, a senior officer with the department said.

Shop owner, Harish Madan said that he was not clear about the exact cause of the fire. Officials said that the fire could have been caused due to an electrical short circuit. "The total estimated losses of goods is not clear," they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

