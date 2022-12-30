Left Menu

Religare Finvest signs settlement agreement with all its lenders for OTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 17:05 IST
Religare Finvest signs settlement agreement with all its lenders for OTS
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Debt-ridden Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) on Friday said it has signed a settlement agreement with all its lenders for a one-time settlement, clearing the deck for the NBFC to exit from the Corrective Action Plan imposed by the RBI.

Religare Enterprises, the parent company of RFL, has entered into an agreement in connection with the OTS with all 16 secured lenders for full and final settlement with respect to all their outstanding dues, a regulatory filing said.

RFL has been under a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) since January 2018 due to its weak financial health.

RFL, an NBFC arm of Religare Enterprises Ltd, owed about Rs 5,300 crore to the consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI). Other lenders include the Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

The regulatory filing said RFL would ensure compliance with the terms and conditions of the said OTS (one-time settlement) agreement.

RFL has been taking necessary corrective measures as advised by the Reserve Bank of India and it will seek the removal of the CAP in due course so that it can restart the lending business, it said.

RFL has been in financial distress due to the alleged misappropriation of funds by erstwhile promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder Singh.

''This is a positive and significant move in the history of our company. Our efforts and representations to our lenders have shown positive results and we appreciate their backing and support at this critical juncture. This move takes us closer to our vision of turning the Religare Group into a 360-degree financial services conglomerate,'' REL Chairman Rashmi Saluja said.

Led by new management and a professionally run Board since 2018, the Religare Group has been making positive strides to grow each of its individual entities and has worked tirelessly to progress and provide stability backed by strong corporate governance at its core, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022