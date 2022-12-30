Delegations, general public congratulate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on becoming Himachal CM

Delegations and the general public from different parts of the state called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday and extended their best wishes to him on becoming the Chief Minister of the State, an official statement said. A delegation of Banjar led by MLA Kullu Sunder Singh Thakur honoured the Chief Minister by presenting him with a Himachali cap and shawl.

The delegation also apprised CM Sukhu of the various developmental needs of their area and invited him to visit the assembly constituency. Delegations from Barsar and Galore area of Hamirpur district also met the Chief Minister and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Chief Minister.

Another delegation of Municipal Corporation Solan also called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of various issues pertaining to the functioning of the Corporation. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, arrived in Shimla on December 26, after completing a week-long quarantine period after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier on December 26, Sukhu held closed-door meetings with officials at Secretariat. "The previous BJP Government in the State had opened over 590 institutions during the end of its tenure without making any budgetary provision and without recruitment of required staff and their only objective was to woo the voters in the State," he claimed.

Chief Minister Sukhu while interacting with the media after he arrived at Shimla from New Delhi today said that they will open such institutions only after the proper arrangements are made. (ANI)

