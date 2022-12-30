Left Menu

Delegations, general public congratulate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on becoming Himachal CM

Delegations and the general public from different parts of the state called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today and congratulated him on becoming the Chief Minister of the State, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:46 IST
Delegations, general public congratulate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on becoming Himachal CM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with delegations and general public (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delegations and the general public from different parts of the state called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday and extended their best wishes to him on becoming the Chief Minister of the State, an official statement said. A delegation of Banjar led by MLA Kullu Sunder Singh Thakur honoured the Chief Minister by presenting him with a Himachali cap and shawl.

The delegation also apprised CM Sukhu of the various developmental needs of their area and invited him to visit the assembly constituency. Delegations from Barsar and Galore area of Hamirpur district also met the Chief Minister and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Chief Minister.

Another delegation of Municipal Corporation Solan also called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of various issues pertaining to the functioning of the Corporation. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, arrived in Shimla on December 26, after completing a week-long quarantine period after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier on December 26, Sukhu held closed-door meetings with officials at Secretariat. "The previous BJP Government in the State had opened over 590 institutions during the end of its tenure without making any budgetary provision and without recruitment of required staff and their only objective was to woo the voters in the State," he claimed.

Chief Minister Sukhu while interacting with the media after he arrived at Shimla from New Delhi today said that they will open such institutions only after the proper arrangements are made. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022