Left Menu

Delegation of Scouts and Guides congratulates Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on becoming Himachal Pradesh CM

While appreciating the work being done by the Scouts and Guides, the Chief Minister asked them to diversify their activities to benefit society.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 20:16 IST
Delegation of Scouts and Guides congratulates Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on becoming Himachal Pradesh CM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Scouts and Guides led by Director Higher Education Dr Amarjeet Sharma called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday and apprised him of various activities of the organisation, an official statement said. While appreciating the work being done by the Scouts and Guides, the Chief Minister asked them to diversify their activities to benefit society.

Earlier in the day, delegations and the general public from different parts of the state called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. They congratulated him on becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. A delegation of Banjar led by MLA Kullu Sunder Singh Thakur honoured the Chief Minister by presenting him with a Himachali cap and shawl. They also apprised the Chief Minister of the various developmental needs of the area and invited him to visit the assembly constituency.

Delegations from Barsar and Galore area of Hamirpur district also met the Chief Minister and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Chief Minister. Another delegation of Municipal Corporation Solan also called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of various issues pertaining to the functioning of the Corporation.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, arrived in Shimla on December 26, after completing a week-long quarantine period after he tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier on December 26, Sukhu arrived at Secretariat and held closed-door meetings with officials.

"The previous BJP Government in the State had opened over 590 institutions during the end of its tenure without making any budgetary provision and without recruitment of required staff and their only objective was to woo the voters in the State," he claimed. Chief Minister Sukhu while interacting with the media after he arrived at Shimla from New Delhi today said that they will open such institutions only after the proper arrangements are made. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022