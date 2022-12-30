'Opposition has embarrassed itself': Maharashtra BJP chief on motion against Speaker

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday claimed that 20-25 Opposition MLAs will go with the ruling alliance of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and the BJP if the no-confidence motion against the Speaker tabled in the Assembly comes to a vote. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, he said the Opposition has only 'embarrassed' itself by tabling the motion.

"The Opposition has embarrassed itself by filing a no-confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narvekar. If the motion comes to a vote, the Shinde-Fadnavis government will get more than 184 votes," he said. He further claimed that there is no consensus among the Opposition parties on the motion against the Speaker.

"As many as 20-25 Opposition MLAs will vote for us. This motion is a 'fussi bomb' (cold cracker). The Opposition is divided on the matter and there is no consensus among them," Bawankule said. Earlier, on Thursday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the erstwhile ruling alliance in Maharashtra of the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) moved a No Confidence Motion against Speaker Narvekar.

The MLAs tabled the motion alleging that the Speaker did not allow the Opposition members to speak in the House. The MVA members claimed that the motion was signed by 39 Opposition MLAs.

A letter in this regard was also handed over to Legislative Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat by MLAs Sunil Kedar, Sunil Prabhu, Suresh Varpudkar and Anil Patil. (ANI)

