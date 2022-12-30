Left Menu

Assam fully prepared to deal with Covid: Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday expressed confidence that the state was fully prepared to deal with any public health emergency arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assam fully prepared to deal with Covid: Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta
Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday expressed confidence that the state was fully prepared to deal with any public health emergency arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI in Guwahati, he said as of now, there is no standard operating procedure in the state with regard to the pandemic but the government was abiding by the guidelines issued by the central government.

"We are now following the guidelines issued by the central government. We have conducted mock drills across the state and our hospitals have 8,000 oxygen beds and 1200 ICUs. Our doctors at government hospitals are fully prepared to deal with any situation. As of now, there is no separate SOP for Covid in the state. We will discuss it with the chief minister and will follow the central government's instructions," Mahanta said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

