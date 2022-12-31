Andhra Pradesh Guv wishes people on New Year

Left Menu

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people on New Year.

31-12-2022
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people on New Year. "I extend my warm Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of New Year 2023. I wish that the New Year 2023 would bring cheer, happiness, peace and prosperity to all citizens of Andhra Pradesh," said the Governor in his message.

"The New Year gives us hope to look forward to a bright future, explore new opportunities and be inspired to achieve new goals," he added. The state on Thursday witnessed a stampede incident that left several dead. The governor had expressed anguish and profound grief over the death of eight people, including two women. (ANI)

