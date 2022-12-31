Arunachal CM Pema Khandu attends teaching program by Dalai Lama

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended a teaching program by Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at Kalachakra Maidan in Bodh Gaya. More than 80,000 Buddhist devotees heard the discourse by the Dalai Lama.

On Thursday, the Bihar police detained a suspected Chinese woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and are interrogating her, JS Gangwar, ADG (headquarters) confirmed to ANI. The ADG (headquarters) had said that she had been detained in connection with the alleged threat to Dalai Lama.

"Police detained the suspected (Chinese) woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. She is being interrogated," he had said. This year, the Dalai Lama resumed his annual tour to Bodh Gaya, which had been suspended for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic. (ANI)

