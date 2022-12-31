Left Menu

Goa CM Pramod Sawant extends New Year's greetings

CM Sawant also urged the people to strive towards new and better goals.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 16:52 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant extends New Year's greetings
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday extended his best wishes and greetings to the people of the state on the New Year 2023. In an official statement, Chief Minister said, "It is time to reflect on what we have done during the past year. Let us embrace the lessons learnt in the past year and keep our spirits up, determination unshaken, strengthen our resilience and look forward to a gracious year ahead."

"The State government has been implementing developmental programmes in an innovative way for the welfare of the people year after year. Let us march forward towards development in the upcoming year," he said. CM Sawant also urged the people to strive towards new and better goals.

"Let's pause, reflect, and welcome the New Year 2023. May the New Year bring joy, prosperity, and happiness to all," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022