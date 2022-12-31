ISRO, Andhra University set up equipment to predict rip currents, prevent drowning at sea

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI) Over 200 people have drowned in sea at various beaches in and around Visakhapatnam between 2012 to 2022 and of these, RK beach in the city accounted for 60 per cent of deaths, according to official statistics. Research by the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO), National Centre for Earth Sciences (NCES), and the Andhra University (AU) has revealed that constant rip current zones at blue flag-certified Rushikonda beach and RK Beach have become a danger to the beach visitors.

Major forecast experiments for rip currents are being planned in the city. Bheemili beach, and Rushikonda beach, besides Yarada beach, have turned into death traps, report said.

"We will forecast the presence of rip currents on a particular day and time along the Visakhapatnam coast by procuring major equipment. It will alarm local marine and local police to alert visitors in the coastal areas, officials said. Associate Professor, of the Andhra University's Department of Metrology and Oceanography C.V Naidu said, "Rip currents are common at all the beaches across the globe. People can enter the waters in rip current zones up to knee-deep levels. Beyond that, the rip current would be unstable due to the strong current floating under the legs. Even professional swimmers can face hardships in swimming against the rip current".

According to officials, ISRO, NCES, and AU has conducted research and set up equipment to identify Rip currents to warn marines and local police. "We have noticed that the hot spots of rip current zones opposite Kalimata temple at RK beach, behind the Kurusura submarine museum, are very strong. Rip current zones may shift places based on the wave movement and others. But these two are constant rip current zones at RK beach," Naidu added.

Sub-junior Girish at AU's Oceanography department said, "Rushikonda beach, on the right side of the water sports area, and a few feet away on the right side of marine police tower, there are strong and permanent rip current zones. The research revealed that waves from north and south would converge to become strong rip currents a few feet away from the right side of the police tower". "More than 200 people drowned at various beaches in and around Vizag between 2012 to 2022. Of these, RK beach, Bheemili beach, and Rushikonda beach, besides Yarada beach have become death traps. The data indicate that 60 people drowned at RK beach alone in the last six years," Girish added. (ANI)

