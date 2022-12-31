Gujarat: Revellers all set to welcome New Year, police on alert

As citizens and the hospitality sector prepare to welcome the New Year in a big way across Gujarat, the police in the dry state have stepped up surveillance to curb the consumption of drugs and liquor along with drunken driving.

Hotels, clubs, cafes and party venues have been gearing up to offer a variety of foods and mocktails and have roped in DJs and popular Bollywood and local singers to rev up the night.

Organisers of midnight parties reported encouraging response and said tickets are being bought online in large numbers. This will be the first time in two years that celebrations will be held without Covid-19 norms.

Anticipating heavy footfall in public places, the Gujarat police have made elaborate security arrangements and warned revellers against the use of drugs and alcohol.

Senior officials have been asked to carry out combing operations on the night of December 31 to thwart any possible terrorist activity, Director General of Police (Training) Vikas Sahay told reporters here. He said police officials have been provided with special kits to detect narcotics on the spot.

Special planning has also been made for traffic control and crowd management, and CCTV feed sent from different districts to the command and control centre at the headquarters in Gandhinagar will be monitored by senior officials, said Sahay.

“We have made all arrangements for the December 31 celebrations, whether it is regarding women's protection, drugs and liquor prohibition, traffic control and crowd management,” he said.

Senior officials of various police teams will take part in combing during the night of December 31. “This will include checking of vehicles, hotels, railway stations, bus stands, farm houses, vital installations, etc.,” Sahay said.

Jignesh, the manager of Ahmedabad-based Makeba Lounge Cafe, said all 250 tickets for the New Year’s Eve party have been sold. There will be a DJ event and a seven-course meal for the guests, he said, calling the response “tremendous”.

An official from Hotel Silver Cloud in Ahmedabad was equally excited. He said they have already sold many passes for their open-terrace party. ''The response is very good,” he said.