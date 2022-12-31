Left Menu

J-K: Indian Army launches search op in Poonch sector against terrorists

The Indian Army on Saturday launched a search operation along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector after they received inputs of terrorists hiding in the area, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 20:10 IST
J-K: Indian Army launches search op in Poonch sector against terrorists
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army on Saturday launched a search operation along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector after they received inputs of terrorists hiding in the area, officials said. "A search operation was launched at Ranghar Nallah along the LOC in the Poonch sector after inputs of the presence of terrorists was received," an official statement said.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Thursday, Indian Army officials noticed suspicious movement in the Poonch district.

The Army opened fire in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir after noticing suspicious movements, along the Line of Control (LoC), army sources informed. As per the sources, the incident happened in the Poonch district at around 8 pm on Thursday, after the Army noticed some suspicious movements.

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Sidhra area of Jammu on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022