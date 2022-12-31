Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Ayyappa Diksha devotees protest against Bairi Naresh in NTR

Ayyappa Diksha devotees on Saturday protested against Atheist Association President, Bairi Naresh here after he courted controversy by making "insulting" remarks about Lord Ayyappa Swamy at Hanumakonda town.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 22:40 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Ayyappa Diksha devotees protest against Bairi Naresh in NTR
Ayyappa Diksha devotees protest against Bairi Naresh in NTR, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ayyappa Diksha devotees on Saturday staged a protest against Atheist Association President, Bairi Naresh after he courted controversy by making "insulting" remarks about Lord Ayyappa Swamy at Hanumakonda town. The protest was held at the statue of NTR and the protesters demanded strict action against him.

Swamies wearing Ayyappa Swamy Diksha walked from Ayyappa Swamy Temple to YTR Circle chanting Hindu slogans. A group of Vanapuli village devotees of lord Ayyappa also lodged a complaint at the Jaggayapet town police station.

Meanwhile, Bairi Naresh was arrested in Warangal on Saturday. Vikarabad superintendent of police (SP), Koti Reddy said, "Bairi Naresh made derogatory remarks against Ayyappa Swamy devotees (Ayyappa Swamies). Yesterday we registered the case and today he has been arrested at Warangal and will be produced before the court today."

"Bairi Naresh has been booked under Sections 153(A), 205, and 505 of IPC," he added. Ayyappa Swamy devotees (Ayyappa Swamies) on Friday launched a state-wide protest demanding action against Atheist Association President, Bairi Naresh after he courted controversy by making "insulting" remarks about Lord Ayyappa Swamy.

Bairi Naresh allegedly made an insulting remark against Lord Ayyappa at a public meeting. A video of the same went viral, sparking outrage on social media platforms. Devotees had lodged complaints against Bairi Naresh at different police stations in Hyderabad with demands for his immediate arrest.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also demanded the invocation of the Preventive Detention Act against him for allegedly insulting the Hindu Gods and hurting the sentiments of the devotees of Ayyappa Swamy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022