Either governor sign it or return it to assembly: CM Baghel on resrvation bill

The bill has left the assembly and gone to the Raj Bhavan, even that too is pending. The Governor should either sign it or return it to the Vidhan Sabha. The bill was passed in the Vidhan Sabha on 2nd December. Even after one month, the future of the students and youth of the entire state who want to get a job is at stake due to the stubbornness of the government.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 15:51 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel once again attacked the Governor and BJP on Sunday about the issue of delaying the reservation bill, which has been passed in the state assembly. He said, "A bill which was passed in the assembly, is called the property of the assembly. It has left the assembly and gone to the Raj Bhavan, even that too is pending. The Governor should either sign it or return it to the Vidhan Sabha. The bill was passed in the Vidhan Sabha on 2nd December. Even after one month, the future of the students and youth of the entire state who want to get a job is at stake due to the stubbornness of the government."

CM Baghel was speaking to the reporters at the event of the blanket distribution programme among the labourers on the very first day of the year. Raipur North MLA Kuldeep Juneja, Mayor Ejaz Dhebar, and former Mayor Pramod Dubey were present during the programme along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The assembly session is about to start tomorrow, as per the official sources. Being asked about the government's preparedness, CM Baghel brought the issue of the reservation bill to the forefront.

He alleged, "BJP has supported the reservation bill inside the Rajya Sabha but is not supporting it outside. All these things are being done by getting a slip from the district BJP office, that is why the mess is happening." CM Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the Pradesh Congress Committee would take out a big rally regarding the delay in the signature of state governor Anusuiya Uikey on the reservation bill which has been passed in the state assembly.

CM Baghel made the above remark while talking to the media person after a Congress Working Committee meeting organised at Rajiv Bhawan, Congress Office in Raipur. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of State Congress in-charge Kumari Selja for discussing strategies for upcoming assembly elections and Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra. He said, "Kumari Selja has come for the first time after becoming in charge of the state Congress. Many decisions were taken in the meeting. She has given instructions about the Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign which is going to start on January 26. The reservation issue was also discussed on the occasion."

In the same meeting, guidelines were given to the workers by discussing upcoming strategies, Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra and the 2023 assembly elections. CM Baghel also said, "The first thing is that the reservation bill has been unanimously passed in the state assembly. Has the legal advisor of the governor become bigger than the state assembly? It is a living example of how efforts are being made to weaken or degrade the constitutional institutions." (ANI)

