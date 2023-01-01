Left Menu

Indian Bank unveils QR bill-based payment system for CESC-Mysuru

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 15:55 IST
Public sector Indian Bank on Sunday said it has unveiled QR code bill payment system for Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd (CESC) making it as the first power distribution company to offer such an initiative to customers in Mysuru.

By using the dynamic QR code linked to the unified payments interface (UPI) on printed electricity bill, customers would be able to make their payments without visiting any online portal or physically going to any payment centre.

Instant acknowledgement is issued and the QR code is disabled once the transaction is completed, the Chennai-headquartered bank said in a statement here.

Karnataka Minister of Energy V Sunil Kumar formally unveiled the QR code solution in the presence of senior government officials including CESC managing director Jayavibhava Swamy.

The CESC is in the process of introducing a new type of bill generation and payment system in coordination with Indian Bank besides a facility to make RTGS-NEFT payments for bulk consumers using virtual account number (VAN), said Swamy.

Indian Bank field general manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta emphasised the need for easy and secure digital payment systems to provide customers with hassle-free payment experience.

