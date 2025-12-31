Rashid Khan to Lead Afghanistan's Charge in 2026 T20 World Cup

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has revealed its 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, announcing Rashid Khan as the captain. The same lineup will also compete in the T20I series against the West Indies, commencing on January 19, 2026, before the World Cup kicks off on February 7.

Returning to the team are all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and seamer Naveen-ul-Haq, who has recovered from a shoulder injury. Fazalhaq Farooqi, absent from the recent Bangladesh series, bolsters the pace attack. A notable change is Mujeeb Ur Rahman replacing AM Ghazanfar, who is now a reserve.

"Gulbadin Naib is vital for big games and adds depth to our squad along with Naveen Ul Haq," said ACB Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil, addressing the media. Afghanistan, semi-finalists in the 2024 T20 World Cup, will compete in Group D against New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, and the UAE, starting their campaign in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)