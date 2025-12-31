Left Menu

Fiscal Deficit Hits 62% by November: A Key Economic Indicator

By November, India's fiscal deficit reached Rs 9.76 lakh crore, 62.3% of the budget target for 2025-26, a rise from the previous year's 52.5%. The government estimates the annual fiscal deficit at 4.4% of GDP. Total Central expenditure by November was Rs 29.25 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:59 IST
As of November, the Indian government's fiscal deficit hit Rs 9.76 lakh crore, translating to 62.3% of its annual budget target for 2025-26. This represents a rise compared to 52.5% in the same period last year, according to government data released Wednesday.

The fiscal deficit, the difference between a government's expenditure and revenue, is projected at 4.4% of GDP for 2025-26, amounting to Rs 15.69 lakh crore.

Data from the Controller and Auditor General of India revealed that the central government's total receipts by November 2025 stood at Rs 19.49 lakh crore, composing 55.7% of the budget estimate. Meanwhile, the Centre's expenditure was Rs 29.25 lakh crore, with Rs 22.67 lakh crore spent on revenue and Rs 6.58 lakh crore on capital accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

