China, Philippines to promote cooperation on oil, gas projects -envoy
The Philippines and China will promote cooperation on oil and gas exploration in non-disputed areas, Beijing's ambassador to the Philippines said on Thursday.
Ambassador Huang Xilian made the comment in a post on Facebook after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Xi pledged to work with the Philippines on properly handling maritime issues through friendly consultation, resume negotiations on oil and gas exploration, promote cooperation on oil and gas exploration in non-disputed areas, and conduct green energy cooperation on photovoltaics, wind power, and new energy vehicles, Huang said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
