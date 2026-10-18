Egypt says it will provide Saudi Arabia with all necessary support
Egypt will provide Saudi Arabia with all necessary and possible support to defend its security and stability, its presidency said on Sunday.
Egypt will provide Saudi Arabia with all necessary and possible support to defend its security and stability, its presidency said on Sunday.
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