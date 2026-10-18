Lithuania told residents to go to shelters after detecting a flying object

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 14:16 IST
Lithuania told residents to go to shelters after detecting a flying object

Lithuania told ​residents in central and northern parts ‌of ​the country to seek shelter for about an hour on Sunday morning after an unidentified flying object entered ‌its airspace, the army and national crisis management centre said. The object was likely a drone which entered from Poland, defence minister Robertas Kaunas told reporters, adding that he had ‌proposed a joint investigation with his Polish counterpart.

Poland's military said it wasalso ‌verifying a possible violation of its airspace by an unidentified object. During the "red" alert, NATO air police fighters were scrambled to the area and Kaunas airport, near Lithuania's second-largest city, was temporarily closed, ⁠the ​crisis management centre said.

The ⁠NATO aircraftwereunable to visually identify the object due to cloudy weather and did not attempt to ⁠shoot it down, the centre said. Lithuanian army personnel were investigating possible drone debris near Juodzionys village ​in northern Lithuania, after the object disappeared from radar, the centre said.

Some ⁠of the debris struck a civilian vehicle, Kaunas said. NATO did not immediately respond to a ⁠request ​for comment.

Northern neighbour Latvia briefly issued a "yellow" air warning in some regions bordering Lithuania, citing a "possible threat", Latvia's army said. Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered NATO ⁠airspace in the Baltic region in recent months. Kyiv has said they were steered off ⁠course by Russian ⁠signal jamming.

This has stoked concerns that Russia's war in Ukraine is spilling over NATO's borders.

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fight

Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fig...

Global
3
Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed for Yanbu

Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed f...

Global
4
Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods Now Depends on More Than Technology and Tougher Penalties

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026