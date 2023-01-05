China's Guangzhou plans 1,722 projects worth $945 bln

China's southern city of Guangzhou plans 1,722 projects in 2023 worth more than 6.5 trillion yuan ($945 billion), state media CCTV reported on Thursday.

The projects span areas including infrastructure, new energy vehicles and biomedicine, the report said.

($1 = 6.8759 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)