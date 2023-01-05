NSWS Portal for various Central, State, UT clearances hit new milestone

National Single Window System (NSWS) Portal for various Central and State/UTs clearances on Thursday hit a new milestone by crossing 75 thousand approvals. NSWS has so far received 4,20,000 unique visitors from 157 countries since its inception. More than 1,50,000 investors have used KYA (Know Your Approvals) Module of NSWS to know the list of approvals they require for their specific business cases. A total of 75,599 approvals have been granted out of over 1,23,000 applications received.

Out of these, 57,850 approvals have been approved by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The Ministry of Consumers Affairs has approved 17,150 plus approvals applied through NSWS. NSWS is providing a single interface to apply for all G2B clearances from various Ministries/Departments as well as eliminating duplication of work by auto-populating form fields across different approvals based on a single investor profile. NSWS has also onboarded various government schemes namely Vehicle Scrapping Policy, Indian Footwear and Leather Development Policy (IFLDP), Sugar and Ethanol Policy, and National Program on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules under PLI Schemes.

Under these schemes, NSWS has facilitated more than 400 investors in applying for DPIIT's IFLDP applications, 25 Investors have applied for Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) applications and 19 Investors have applied for Automated Testing Stations (ATS) applications. More than 2,000 Investors have applied for various registrations under the Sugar and Ethanol Scheme of the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

In pursuance towards building a national single window architecture, the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with all the states and ministries on December 5, where suggestions were solicited from all the stakeholders to streamline the entire ecosystem further. "The portal will progressively work to onboard more approvals and licenses, based on user/industrial feedback," Goyal said.

The National Single Window System was launched for the public on September 22, 2021, by Piyush Goyal. Currently, Investors can apply for approvals from 27 Central Ministries/Departments and 19 States/UTs on the portal. The portal is envisioned as a one-stop shop for investors for taking all the regulatory approvals and services related to investments.

NSWS initiative is the epitome of the 'Whole of Government' approach with different Central Ministries/Departments, States and UTs coming together to facilitate investor-related clearances on a single portal, with transparency and accountability, enhancing the ease of doing business exponentially. (ANI)

